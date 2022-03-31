English
    Women-led MSMEs in India rise 75% to 8.59 lakh units in FY22: Govt data

    "While 4.9 lakh women led MSMEs registered on the portal during the year 2020-21, about 8.59 lakh women led MSMEs registered during the year 2021-22 (up to 28.03.2022)," Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

    March 31, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
    (Representational Image; Source: ShutterStock)

    The number of women-led micro, small and medium enterprises in India has increased substantially by over 75 per cent in FY22 to 8.59 lakh units, against 4.9 lakh units in the previous fiscal, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

    "While 4.9 lakh women led MSMEs registered on the portal during the year 2020-21, about 8.59 lakh women led MSMEs registered during the year 2021-22 (up to 28.03.2022)," Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

    The government replaced the erstwhile process of filing of Udyog Adhaar Memorandum for registration of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with Udyam Registration in July 2020. "The number of women led MSMEs registered on Udyam Registration Portal has witnessed a substantial increase," Verma said.

    Moreover, as per data available with the Reserve Bank of India, as of March 31, 2021, out of a total number of 211.65 crore accounts in scheduled commercial banks, 70.64 crore accounts belong to female account holders, the minister stated in the reply.
