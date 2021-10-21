MARKET NEWS

English
Unacademy ropes in Zomato's Deepinder Goyal as board member

Deepinder Goyal had invested in Unacademy in its last round of funding which was announced in August.

Priyanka Sahay
October 21, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST
Temasek-backed ed-tech firm Unacademy has roped in existing angel investor and Zomato's founder Deepinder Goyal on its board.

Goyal invested in Unacademy in its last round of funding which was announced in August. It raised $440 million led by sovereign wealth fund Temasek for a valuation of $ 3.4 billion. Existing backers SoftBank, General Atlantic and Tiger Global also participated in.

It also counts OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal’s family office Aroa Ventures, Korean firm Mirae Asset as its investors.

"From our first meeting in 2016 to our latest one last week, Deepinder Goyal has always proven to be a great supporter and mentor for Unacademy and for me personally as well. I’m stoked to share that he will be joining the Unacademy Board," Gaurav Munjal, founder and chief executive officer of Unacademy tweeted on the micro-blogging site.

Founded by Munjal, Hemesh Singh and Roman Saini, Unacademy currently provides test preparation services for civil services exams, engineering and medical entrance exams among others. Via acquisitions it has also forayed into other education sub-segments, including tutoring classes for school kids.
Priyanka Sahay
first published: Oct 21, 2021 12:08 pm

