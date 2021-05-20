Swiggy begins vaccination of delivery partners, frontline staff in Bengaluru

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has started the vaccination drive for its delivery partners and frontline staff in Bengaluru, it announced on March 20.

It also covers the staff at company's grocery delivery service Instamart and brand kitchens. Swiggy will cover the loss of pay for the period the delivery partner spends in getting both the doses.

"Our delivery partners and frontline staff continue to assist consumers, especially through the recent movement restrictions. Swiggy has been advocating the need for them to get priority access to the vaccination. The vaccination drive is a proactive step in ensuring their safety and also that of our consumers. Thousands of partners have already received their first dose and we are confident that a large portion of our fleet will participate and get themselves vaccinated in the coming weeks," said Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy.

The drive will soon be extended to other cities in a few weeks.

All delivery partners and their families also have free round the clock access to doctors via telemedicine for doubts and queries related to vaccines, safety measures and early assessment.

Very soon, Swiggy will also notify users of the delivery partners’ vaccination status on the app.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy connects consumers to over 1,50,000 restaurant partners and stores in over 500 cities.

Earlier this month, the company also announced a four-day workweek for a month given the rising Covid cases in the country.

The company recently raised $800 million in a new round of funding that will value it at $5 billion.

The round saw participation from global alternative asset manager Falcon Edge Capital, Singapore-based fund management firm Amansa Capital, US-based private investment firm, Think Capital, French asset management firm Carmignac and Goldman Sachs, among others.