Storyboard18 | Dunzo’s head of brand Sai Ganesh quits

Logistics and grocery app Dunzo’s head of brand Sai Ganesh has resigned, confirmed a spokesperson from the company. His next move remain unknown.

Storyboard18 has reached out to Dunzo for the official statement; this story will be updated with their response.

Ganesh joined the delivery startup three years back and worked on building brand Dunzo. His mandate included marketing and brand-building of Dunzo and its recently launched quick commerce service Dunzo Daily.

Under his leadership, Dunzo created multiple viral advertising campaigns such as “Sri Fridgesh Coolkarni”, #GroceryKaDramaChodo campaign and “Learn Kannada Starter Pack”. The company also created the Dunzo rider mascot - the green helmet and the ‘D’ logo with the lightning bolt are easily identifiable. Interestingly, Dunzo has eight mascots of different genders, each with their own personality.

"We love Sai. We at Dunzo are so proud of everything that he and the Brand team have built over the last 4 years. He leaves behind an incredible legacy in pushing the boundaries on mediums & changing how brands can & should tell a story in today's age. I told Sai on his last day that Dunzo will always be a company that he built. We are very excited about what he does next. So Long, Partner. At Dunzo, we will keep building and challenging the norms from here on. We are in it to build one of the most endearing brands to come from India, and will always keep pushing the boundaries of story-telling," said Kabeer Biswas, CEO and co-founder, Dunzo.

Dunzo’s brand-building so far has focused on content such as memes, short videos and social media posts inspired by socio-cultural events ranging from the Indian Premier League (IPL), and elections to the popular TV show Shark Tank.

This is a classic marketing ploy of Dunzo by creating something deeply intriguing which is bound to be discussed and possibly go viral. That’s how the delivery startup has created a unique brand image by displaying its marketing prowess time and again. All its promotions are done in-house.

In an earlier conversation with Storyboard18, Ganesh said that Dunzo seeks to find human insights that help the company do better for their consumers.

“Especially for targeted digital campaigns, we do seek to understand the relevance of a communication to the user by using clicks and related actions. There’s of course virality, quality of engagement, etc. which determine the efficacy of the communication,” he added.

Before joining Dunzo, Ganesh worked as AVP - marketing at Zomato where he was responsible for the growth and marketing of company’s membership service Zomato Gold (later renamed to Zomato Pro). He was in charge of the India, Portugal and UAE markets. In his more than decade-long career, he also worked at AB InBev India & South East Asia as a senior brand manager, Hanes and TVS Motor company.