English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    PhonePe management sees operational profitability by 2025

    PhonePe will have an EBITDA profit of Rs 1,797 crore in the calendar year 2025, with an EBITDA margin of 19.7 percent, the company's management told audit firm KPMG

    Nikhil Patwardhan
    Bengaluru / January 30, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST
    PhonePe's management also told KPMG that the company's growth in financial services is expected primarily from the insurance business.

    PhonePe's management also told KPMG that the company's growth in financial services is expected primarily from the insurance business.

    Walmart-backed digital payments platform PhonePe, which recently became India's most-valued fintech unicorn, may take another two years to turn operationally profitable, unlike its closest competitor Paytm, which expects to achieve EBITDA profitability by as early as this year.

    PhonePe will have an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) profit of Rs 1,797 crore in the calendar year 2025, with an EBITDA margin of 19.7 percent, the company's management told audit firm KPMG. The company's management expects revenue of Rs 9,139 crore in 2025.

    KPMG collated a valuation report for PhonePe in November, ahead of the fintech's fundraise in January. It was filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) last week.

    Paytm, meanwhile, expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA break-even by September this year.