Myntra clocks 8 million orders during its eight-day Big Fashion Festival, announces another sale starting Oct 16

Myntra | PC-Shutterstock

Fashion e-tailer Myntra clocked 8 million orders during its eight-day Big Fashion Festival (BFF) across categories with almost half of the demand coming from small cities. Ethnic and western wear drove the sales.

Tier 2 and 3 cities such as Silchar, Panchkula, Bhagalpur, Bhubaneswar, Jalandhar, Ajmer, Bikaner, Moradabad, and Mangalore, among others contributed to the growing demand, the company said in a statement on October 12.

Myntra, which had announced its sale along with parent Flipkart on October 3, concluded its sale on October 10.

The company claims to have received orders from 5 million customers with 58% being women buyers. It; however, did not disclose the gross merchandise value (GMV) it reported during the sale.

While the week-long industry data is yet to come out, last week consultancy firm Redseer said that the e-commerce industry had clocked $2.7 billion in sales in the first four days.

"Over 2,600 stores from more than 300 brands in over 40 cities participated in the Big Fashion Festival offering over 1.2 lakh styles during the 8-day event. We also augmented our Kirana partner network which is helping cater to 70% of the total deliveries," said Amar Nagaram, chief executive officer of Myntra adding that 1 in every 2 orders have already been delivered.

Some of the brands that witnessed high traction during the event included Biba, W, Libas, Levi’s, Jack and Jones, Tommy Hilfiger, Puma, Nike, Roadster, HRX, Anouk, and H&M.

In beauty and personal care, shoppers queued up for brands like MAC, Maybelline, Loreal, Dyson, Philips, Lakme, and Nivea.

Earlier this week, Flipkart also said that smaller cities were generating good sales demand. Besides sales, even on the sellers front, 55% new sellers who logged on to Flipkart during this sale were from Tier 2-3 cities.

The company also announced its next sale which will be done around Diwali and start on October 16.