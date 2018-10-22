Myntra and Saif Ali Khan team up to launch ethnic wear brand 'House of Pataudi'

Online fashion platform Myntra has joined hands with Saif Ali Khan to launch House of Pataudi - an ethnic fashion brand.

House of Pataudi is co-owned by Myntra, Exceed Entertainment and Saif Ali Khan.

"We are very excited to partner with Saif and Exceed Entertainment to launch, 'House of Pataudi', a first of its kind brand in the country that embodies royalty and a rich cultural heritage," said Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong.

The range includes kurtas, sherwanis, dresses and others in a price range of Rs 1,500 to 15,000 for men and Rs 2,000 to 20,000 for women exclusively on Myntra and Jabong from October 25.

"House of Pataudi for me is an extension of my family legacy. From the way it has shaped up, I could tell House of Pataudi is a tasteful curation of Indian ethnicity and finer sensibilities bordering on the Pataudi heritage. Fashion and history are two areas I have personally been inclined towards over the years and am happy that we are taking a part of the Pataudi Legacy forward through this brand. The teams at Myntra and Exceed have put in a lot of research and effort and I believe we have all the right ingredients to build upon. Can't wait for millions of young Indians to embrace their culture through House of Pataudi," said Saif.