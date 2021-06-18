MARKET NEWS

MSMEx raises $1 million in Pre-Series A round led by Razorpay and TNF Investments

The firm has said it will invest this fresh raise into a slew of new technologies, ranging from a deep learning-based recommender system to an AI-based behaviour analytics system.

Moneycontrol News
June 18, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) EdTech startup MSMEx has said that it raised $1 million in a Pre-Series A funding round co-led by Payments Gateway Razorpay and international investment firm TNF Investments.

The firm has said it will invest this fresh raise into a slew of new technologies, ranging from a deep learning-based recommender system to an AI-based behaviour analytics system.

Prior to the Pre-Series A investment, MSMEx received an angel investment from some of the leading angel investors including Badri Pillapakkam (Partner at Omidyar Network), Krishna Kumar (Founder of SimpliLearn), Manoj Sharma (CTO of Cleartrip), and Heetesh Veera (Partner at E&Y), among others.

The MSME startup was founded by Amit Kumar in 2019. He was later joined by Vishal Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Khushboo Arora and Kumar Sambhav, at the early stages.

"MSMEx is taking structured business education and advisory services to every corner of India, to create future leaders of Indian economy," says co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Kumar.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #MSMEx #Pre-Series A
first published: Jun 18, 2021 07:22 pm

