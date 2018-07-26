App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MakeMyTrip invests in Bengaluru-based Bitla Software

The size of the investment wasn't disclosed.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay

Priyanka Sahay

Moneycontrol News 

Online travel agency MakeMyTrip Thursday said it has invested in Bengaluru-based travel firm Bitla Software. The size of the investment wasn't disclosed.

Bitla Software helps customers expand their business with the help of cloud and mobile-based solutions. The company's technology is used domestically and internationally by bus operators, online ticketing portals, hoteliers, holiday tour operators and cargo and logistics companies.

"We look to foster faster innovations in order to accelerate growth in these travel segments. Our latest investment in Bitla Software is aimed at providing an extensive suite of technology products and solutions for the bus and hotel supplier ecosystem, which will further strengthen our strong market position," said  Deep Kalra, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MakeMyTrip.

“We will be able to rapidly develop and expand our suite of travel focused technology products for our customers.  Looking forward, we remain deeply committed to solving real industry problems for travel suppliers while providing exceptional service for customers," said Dasharatham Bitla, Founder, and CEO, Bitla Software.

MakeMyTrip which acquired GoIbibo in 2015 has invested in multiple other startups. It owns 25 percent stake in  Bengaluru-based Simplotel, 18 percent in Inspirock, and 28 percent in HolidayIQ. It also acquired MyGola in 2015.
Earlier this year MakeMyTrip was also reported to be in talks to acquire a stake in SoftBank-backed hospitality firm Oyo.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 03:54 pm

tags #Business #Companies #MakyMyTrip #Oyo #startups

