Imarticus Learning raises $2mn from CBA Capital

Imarticus Learning, a professional education platform has raised USD 2 million in Series B funding round from CBA Capital.

The company will use the funds towards expanding its international operations while also strengthening its stronghold in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune.

“The funding will not only boost the brand’s status, but also help us take it to the next level of growth. Apart from being able to leverage their (CBA's) guidance and mentorship, the capital infusion will enhance our ability to reach out to students all over the world and bring us one step closer to redefining the relevant-skill based training landscape globally,” said Nikhil Barshikar, MD, Imarticus Learning.

Imarticus Learning reaches out to over 5,000 students in regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia. In order to amplify its presence in these regions, the company will expand its offerings in the online learning category and will roll out new programs in the Finance and Analytics space in the next two quarters.

The programs will be targeted towards both the B2C and B2B segments. For its further expansion into international markets, its key focus will be on Dubai, Africa, and Manila, which represent some of the fastest-growing markets for online professional education and reskilling.

Vishal Bharat – Founder and Director, CBA Capital said, “We see great potential in Imarticus Learning’s operational capabilities, its well-crafted educational programs. At this juncture, Imarticus needs sustained support to achieve its full potential in scaling both online and offline platforms to register massive growth.”