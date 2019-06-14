GOQii and Flipkart settle dispute; products to be back on marketplace

The issue between smart wearables maker GOQii and Walmart-owned Flipkart is settled as the former decided to bring its products back on the marketplace after a more than a month-long dispute.

"Flipkart engaged with us in a transparent way and their team worked on a resolution benefiting the brand and the customers. We look forward to a continued fruitful association and help serve millions of Flipkart customers in a better way," said Vishal Gondal, founder and chief executive officer of GOQii.

GOQii had claimed they suffered huge losses due to deep discounts offered on its products by Flipkart. The spat between the two companies saw a fresh twist, last month, with Mumbai City Civil Court asking Flipkart's sellers - Retailnet and Tech-Connect - to stop selling GOQii products on its website.

Gondal claimed that in most cases discounts on marketplaces are given with the approval of the brand or retailer, but it was not so in this case. He said that the GOQii Vital worth Rs 1,999 was sold at a 65-70 percent discount at Rs 999 - cheaper than its manufacturing price.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Gondal had also claimed that GOQii had received many complaints from customers who received fake products.