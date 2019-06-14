App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GOQii and Flipkart settle dispute; products to be back on marketplace

Flipkart engaged with us in a transparent way and their team worked on a resolution benefiting the brand and the customers, company Founder-CEO Vishal Gondal said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The issue between smart wearables maker GOQii and Walmart-owned Flipkart is settled as the former decided to bring its products back on the marketplace after a more than a month-long dispute.

"Flipkart engaged with us in a transparent way and their team worked on a resolution benefiting the brand and the customers. We look forward to a continued fruitful association and help serve millions of Flipkart customers in a better way," said Vishal Gondal, founder and chief executive officer of GOQii.

GOQii had claimed they suffered huge losses due to deep discounts offered on its products by Flipkart. The spat between the two companies saw a fresh twist, last month, with Mumbai City Civil Court asking Flipkart's sellers - Retailnet and Tech-Connect - to stop selling GOQii products on its website.

Gondal claimed that in most cases discounts on marketplaces are given with the approval of the brand or retailer, but it was not so in this case. He said that the GOQii Vital worth Rs 1,999 was sold at a 65-70 percent discount at Rs 999 - cheaper than its manufacturing price.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Gondal had also claimed that  GOQii had received many complaints from customers who received fake products. 

"Flipkart is a customer-focused marketplace that works closely with brands and seller partners to ensure that all policies are aligned to industry standards and are in compliance with all applicable Indian laws. We have a zero-tolerance policy on incidents that impact customer trust. In the last few days, we have ensured constant engagement with GOQii to resolve any differences and we are glad that the brand will be back on Flipkart," said Adarsh Menon from Flipkart.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #Flipkart #GOQii #Startup

