App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exclusive | Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal set up Titan Capital to invest in startups

A source told Moneycontrol that Titan Capital was launched earlier this year although there hasn't been much activity on the investment front.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay

Snapdeal's founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal have set up an investment vehicle called Titan Capital through which they will be making their future investments in startups, according to sources privy to the development.

Unlike an institutional fund, Titan Capital will not have a corpus but will invest in startups through money infused by the two founders.

"It is like a branding given in the form of this investment vehicle. So far Kunal and Rohit had been investing in their individual capacity. Now the cap-table of the portfolio companies will have the name of Titan Capital instead of the two of them," said one of the sources mentioned above.

Close

An e-mail sent to Snapdeal did not elicit any response.

related news

The fund is being managed by Bipin Shah, who worked as the board observer for Honasa Consumer before joining this firm.

Titan Capital claims to have invested across 70 startups. However, most of these companies are the ones where Bahl and Bansal invested in their individual capacity.

While the amount invested by the two founders across startups so far is yet to be ascertained, according to the website, their portfolio companies have raised over $4 billion from 100 institutional investors in follow-on rounds.

Titan Capital claims marquee companies such as Ola, Bira91, Netmeds as well as Snapdeal as its portfolio companies.

The source quoted abover told Moneycontrol that Titan Capital was launched earlier this year although there hasn't been much activity on the  investment front.

It is learnt to be targeting investment between Rs 50 lakh to a few crore in the very first investment stage of startups.

"We don't need to see a functioning product or revenue. We want to get to know you and your vision for the business, and why it will matter," Titan Capital says on its website.

"Mostly such vehicles are created keeping tax efficient structures in mind. In such cases the owners of the vehicle can also invite other angels to participate in the investment rounds," said  Atul Pandey, Partner at Khaitan & Co.

However, according to a second source privy to the development, Titan Capital has no plans to include any external angel investor in this establishment.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Sep 2, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Kunal Bahl #Snapdeal #Startup

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.