Employee volunteering platform Goodera raises $10 million from Elevation Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, and others

Employee volunteering platform Goodera, on November 16, raised $10 million in funding from a clutch of investors including Zoom Ventures, Elevation Capital, Xto10X Technologies, Nexus Venture Partners, and Omidyar Network India.

The round also witnessed participation from American Businesswoman Ursula Burns, and Binny Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart, among others.

In a statement, the company said that it will use the fund to scale its team, and technology, and enrich the catalogue of experiences it can provide to employees.

Founded in 2014 by Abhishek Humbad, Goodera helps companies provide volunteering experiences to employees. The startup said volunteering experiences included reviewing resumes of underprivileged youth, assembling solar lamps for the homeless, tree plantation, and beach and park clean-ups, among others.

“Every team in the world wants to volunteer, but there is insane friction in the process. From finding the right nonprofit to finalizing the volunteering activity, logistics, and impact measurement, there are a lot of overheads,” said Humbad, who is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of Goodera.

Humbad added that the company works towards simplifying this volunteering experience. Goodera said it currently provides virtual, hybrid, and in-person volunteering experiences for employees in over 100 countries in more than 20 languages.

The startup claimed that it also built a platform for India Inc to manage CSR (corporate social responsibilities) investments and assess social impact. In a transaction at the time of this funding round, the company said it sold the India CSR platform business to Give, an Indian donation platform. The company said the move will allow Goodera to focus on growth in the global market.

“Goodera’s growth in the last two years is the reward that the market gives you to build novel solutions from 0 to 1,” said Ravi Adusumalli from Elevation Capital.

The employee volunteering company said it provides access to over 10 million employees through its customers. It also said it aims to reach more than 100 million employees by 2025.

The company also added that it helps employees work for causes like access to education, climate change, diversity, and inclusion, among others.