    Dyte bags $11.6 million funding, to help businesses integrate live video with their apps

    Dyte plans to use the funds to expand its product and engineering team, with a focus on international hires

    Vikas SN
    April 08, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
    (L-R) Dyte founders Kushagra Vaish, Abhishek Kankani and Palash Golecha

    Video and audio calling solution provider Dyte has raised $11.6 million in seed funding from Shravin Bharti Mittal's Unbound, Sequoia India's Surge and Nexus Venture Partners, the startup said.

    The startup plans to use the funds raised to expand its product and engineering team with a focus on international hires.

    "It's our mission to provide app developers with an easy-to-use interface, so that they can focus on the customer user experience, and not worry about the technology or infrastructure challenges of building and supporting live audio and video,” Dyte CEO Abhishek Kankani.

    Started by Kankani, Kushagra Vaish and Palash Golecha, Dyte was launched in beta in February 2021 with a public launch in May 2021.

    It offers companies real-time audio and video communication software development kits (SDKs), enabling product and engineering teams to integrate live video into their apps.

    The startup claims that developers can embed functionalities such as audio and video calling, artificial intelligence video augmentation, and collaboration features with a few lines of code.

    With this, companies can add live video capabilities to their platform for 1:1 calls, group calls or webinars.

    Dyte said it also offers plug-ins including whiteboarding apps such as Miro and Whiteboard along with YouTube and Google Docs to help make calls more collaborative and immersive.

    It also provides a remote browser that allows multiple users to browse the web in sync while on a video call.

    "Using live video and audio for work is not only the new normal, but it’s imperative that the future of work is built out and thought out carefully" Kankani said.

    Dyte charges companies based on how many user minutes they consume for video or audio conferencing, cloud recording and streaming to external platforms with the first 10,000 minutes a month currently free.

    User minutes are calculated by the number of users on a video call multiplied by the number of minutes each user is on the call.

    The startup claims to facilitate millions of minutes of live video calls on a monthly basis. Among its customers are Skill-Lync, Yellow.ai (Yellow Messenger), Zuddl, Newton School, Coffeemug.ai, Shimmer, Board Infinity, ADPList and Crater.club.

    100ms, which also enables companies to add live video and audio capabilities to its mobile and web apps through SDKs, had raised $20 million led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI) in March 2022.



    Vikas SN
    first published: Apr 8, 2022 12:54 pm
