MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

DPIIT to organise global summit on startups on January 15-16

Startups from Asian countries, domestic players and global entrepreneurs would participate in the virtual summit, the official in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said.

PTI
December 23, 2020 / 03:22 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The commerce and industry ministry will be organising a global summit on startups on January 15 and 16 next year with a view to promoting the growth of the sector, an official said.

Startups from Asian countries, domestic players and global entrepreneurs would participate in the virtual summit, the official in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the participants on January 16.

Global and domestic venture capital funds, regulatory authorities like SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), Reserve Bank of India, Central Board  and taxation agencies - CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) and CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) would also participate in the summit.

The government has taken several measures to strengthen startup ecosystem in the country to promote innovation.

Close

The department is also working on setting up credit guarantee fund and national seed fund for the sector.

Startup India, a flagship initiative of the government launched in January 2016, intends to build a strong ecosystem for the growth of startup businesses, to drive sustainable economic growth and generate employment opportunities. The Startup India action plan provides tax and other incentives.

So far, over 41,000 startups have been recognised by the department.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Commerce and Industry Ministry #DPIIT #Startup
first published: Dec 23, 2020 03:22 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

Coronavirus Essential | New guidelines for passengers arriving from UK; vaccine can be adapted against the mutant COVID-19 strain in six weeks, says BioNTech

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.