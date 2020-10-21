172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|startup|digital-lender-rupeeredees-ceo-steps-down-5992851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Digital lender Rupeeredee’s CEO steps down

Launched in September 2018, Rupeeredee helps customers source their loans online. It leverages digital Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and deep integration with lending partners to assist borrowers.

M. Sriram

Digital lending platform Rupeeredee said on October 21 that its Managing Director and CEO Jiten Bhasin has stepped down from his role. Bhasin was also in charge of the lender’s non-banking (NBFC) arm Fincfriends and will be relinquishing that role as well.

His resignation will be effective from October 31, 2020.

RupeeRedee is part of Digital Finance International, which is a part of the Russia-headquartered Finstar Financial Group. It is a major private equity group focussed on fintech. Launched in September 2018, it helps customers source their loans online. It leverages digital Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and deep integration with lending partners to assist borrowers.

Close

“It has been a fantastic experience to have set up a successful digital lending platform and a digital NBFC. Both Rupeeredee and Fincfriends continue to pursue their stated vision of disrupting retail credit and serving credit underserved segments; I am confident that the businesses will continue to meet their objectives. I am thankful to the shareholders, employees and customers of Rupeeredee and Fincfriends,” Bhasin said in a statement.

related news

For FY20, Rupeeredee earned a profit of Rs 4.3 crore on a revenue of Rs 35 crore.

Looking to raise the first round of funding for your startup? Moneycontrol, in partnership with Inflection Point Ventures brings you Pitch Right. Apply here to get funded by marquee investors:  https://forms.gle/y4a7ohs4A56LKAkB7. Hurry! Deadline for entries is November 8, 2020. 
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 01:20 pm

tags #fintech #RupeeRedee

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.