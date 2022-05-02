English
    Dental startup Toothsi raises $40 million funding led by Aditya Puri, Eight Roads Ventures and others

    PTI
    May 02, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST
    Representative image

    Dental technology startup Toothsi on Monday said that it has raised $40 million (over Rs 305 crore) in a round of funding from a clutch of investors, including veteran banker Aditya Puri, Eight Roads Ventures, Paramark and IIFL.

    The newly raised funds will be used for building a team which will help the 2018-founded company expand into newer geographies and categories, its co-founder and chief executive Arpi Mehta Shah said.

    The company claims to have designed 'smile makeovers' for 1.4 lakh customers in the country since its inception.

    Shah said the company intends to be the one-stop shop for doctor-directed solutions for cosmetic dentistry and dermatology.

    It also has a sister brand called 'Skinnsi' which provides at-home laser assisted cosmetology services.

    In the last few months, it has introduced self-care products like a teeth whitening and oral hygiene product line.

    Its network comprises of 2,000 partner dental centres and it is planning to further expand availability in Tier-II cities in the near future, according to a statement.

    The company had raised $5 million in January 2021 and another $20 million towards the end of the year.



    PTI
