MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:2 days left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Cloud kitchen startup BOX8 raises $40 million from Tiger Global, rebrands to EatClub Brands

The company will use the funds to expand to more than 500 cloud kitchens in 15 cities and build team, co-founder Amit Raj has said

December 01, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST

Cloud kitchen BOX8 which operates brands like MOJO Pizza has raised a funding round of $40 million from tech investment giant Tiger Global and also rebranded itself to EatClub Brands, the Mumbai-based startup said on December 1. The valuation of the company has not been disclosed.

Eight brands operate out of more than 150 cloud kitchens of the company that recently added GLOBO Ice Cream and ZAZA Biryani to its portfolio.

“We have deliberately spent time in building deep capabilities in food, technology & operations. With this additional funding, we now plan to rapidly scale geographically to 500+ kitchens in 15 cities,” said Amit Raj, Co-Founder, EatClub Brands. The company was also planning to on-board talent and build robust teams, he said.

Founded by Raj and Anshul Gupta, both IIT graduates, in 2012, EatClub Brands started out with BOX8, known for its all-in-1 meals and desi box.

An early mover in the cloud-kitchen space, BOX8 was among the first direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands to cross the Rs 100- crore revenue mark.

Close

Related stories

Its MOJO Pizza has emerged as the largest home-grown pizza delivery brand, clocking over Rs 150 crore in revenue, the company said in a statement.

The company has cloud kitchens in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, NCR and Hyderabad delivering more than 1.5 million meals a month.

“We are impressed with the company’s ability to achieve scale and customer loyalty, first with BOX8 and then with MOJO Pizza, while achieving impressive unit economics, and we are excited to partner with them as they continue to grow,” said Griffin Schroeder, Partner, Tiger Global.

Tiger Global's other D2C foodtech investments in India include Wow! Momo and Chaayos. The investor has also backed startups like Progcap, CoinSwitch, Spinny, Porter, Mensa Brands, G.O.A.T. Brand Labs, DealShare, Koo and Zolve.

Overall, the funding in the D2C foodtech space has also picked up significantly. Curefoods, which operates cloud kitchen brand Eat.Fit, raised a $13 million earlier in August. Biryani By Kilo (BBK) also has raised $35 million. The total funding raised by cloud kitchens has doubled in 2021 to $234.2 million as of October, compared to $112.4 million in 2020, according to data from industry tracker Tracxn.
Tags: #D2C #Foodtech #funding #Tiger Global
first published: Dec 1, 2021 12:24 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.