Arrivae raises Rs 50 crore in funding round led by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

PTI
October 14, 2021 / 09:24 PM IST

Furniture startup Arrivae on Thursday said it has raised Rs 50 crore in the first external funding round led by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

The funding round also saw the participation of Enam family, Siddharth Yog (Founder, Xander Group), Anand Jain (Chairman, Jai Corp), Harsh Jain (Founder, Dream 11) and Ramesh S. Damani (Chairman, DMart).

"At Arrivae, we are still in the early stages of our roadmap to become a leading, full home improvement ecosystem in India. Partnerships are core to us at Arrivae and strengthen our brand trust in the ecosystem, particularly for the consumers.

"All the veterans who have participated in this round would enable more trust in the Arrivae brand," Arrivae Founder Yash Kela said in a statement.
Tags: #Arrivae #Business #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #Startup
first published: Oct 14, 2021 09:24 pm

