Apple alumni's app for Indian job seekers, employers raises $8 million in funding: Report

Apple alumni Nimit Parikh's Apna app for semi-skilled and skilled Indian job seekers has raised $8 million in Series A funding, ETTech has reported. The latest funding has been secured by the startup from a host of investors - Greenoaks Capital and Rocketship VC being the new participants while existing investors Lightspeed India and Sequoia Capital also backed the bid.

The platform, co-headquartered at Delaware and Bengaluru, aims to connect workers looking for jobs with prospective employers. It currently has operations in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Jaipur. Launched in December 2019, the app debuted as a LinkedIn-like jobs solution for poorer, non-English speaking job seekers in the country.

It counts big businesses like Amazon, BigBasket, Byju's, Fortis and Swiggy as employers, who have hired using the platform.

During the nationwide lockdown which led to massive job losses amid the economic disruption, the app launched a special section for 'Lockdown jobs' that enabled people to find jobs in industries which remained operational during the said period, mainly essential services sectors.