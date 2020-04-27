7 Indian startups among 15 picked by Sequoia Capital for Surge 3

Fifteen startups, seven of them Indian, have been selected by Sequoia Capital India for the third edition of its accelerator program Surge, the venture capital firm said on April 27.

This is five short of 20 companies it hosted in the previous cohort in October 2019. The latest round pushes Sequoia Capital's startup portfolio to above 50.

The seven Indian firms that Sequoia Capital decided to back come from diverse sectors.

Atlan helps collaborations in data projects while Convosight is a data analytics firm and Fittr a fitness app. DrinkPrime provides smart water purifiers, Last9 helps firms operate at scale, Pentester Academy trains security professionals to take on hackers while Procolis a digital procurement platform for agriculture and retail commodities.

Surge 3, which began mid-March, was conducted entirely online due to the coronavirus outbreak with virtual discussions, pitches and meetings.

Surge is a 16-week program for startups in India and Southeast Asia, where startups receive company-building and cross-border support, along with $1-2 million in capital from Sequoia, besides co-investments from other investors.

It is headed by Rajan Anandan, Google India’s former head.

Its first two editions were held in April and October 2019. Startups from these batches include small-business-accounting firm Khatabook and education firm Doubtnut, which have already closed multiple funding rounds since their stint with Surge.