1mg joins unicorn club with $40 million funding led by Tata Digital

Tata-owned online healthtech platform 1mg has joined the coveted unicorn club with fresh funding of about $40 million in a round led by Tata Digital, which values the startup at between $1.25 and $1.30 billion.

Unicorns are startups with a valuation of over $1 billion.

Tata 1mg's board passed a special resolution to allot 30,992 equity shares having a face value of Rs 1 each at a premium of Rs 1,03,046, according to the company's regulatory filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). The company thus raised about Rs 319.36 crore or about $40 million.

The premium was over 5x of 1mg's previous fundraise, which had valued the startup at $240 million, according to Moneycontrol's estimates. The latest round has valued Tata 1mg between $1.25-$1.30 billion.

Tata Digital led the round and invested close to Rs 254 crore or about $32 million followed by KWE Beteiligungen AG, HBM Healthcare Investments, MAF Mauritius, MPOF Mauritius and individual investors Rubal Jain and Vardaan Sharma, the MCA filings showed. Questions sent to Tata Digital and Tata 1mg's founder Prashant Tandon remained unanswered.

Tata 1mg's latest fundraise comes at a time when healthtech companies have struggled post the pandemic as demand for online health services has dropped with easing Covid-19 restrictions. Moneycontrol had reported how tele-consulting platforms, e-pharmacies, at-home diagnostics were hit by tepid demand with the pandemic-induced boost wearing off.

Healthtech firm Mfine, which counts global VC (venture capital) firms like Beenext, and Prime Venture Partners among others as its backers had laid off close to 400 employees in May, before merging with Chennai-based LifeCell International's diagnostics business to focus on more profitable areas.

In August, Tiger Global-backed healthtech platform Pharmeasy withdrew its IPO (initial public offering) papers citing market conditions and the company is now looking to raise funds, reportedly at a lower valuation.