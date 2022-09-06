English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    1mg joins unicorn club with $40 million funding led by Tata Digital

    The premium was over 5x of Tata 1mg's previous fundraise, which had valued the startup at $240 million, according to Moneycontrol's estimates. The latest round values Tata 1mg between $1.25 and $1.30 billion

    Nikhil Patwardhan
    September 06, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
    unicorn

    unicorn

    Tata-owned online healthtech platform 1mg has joined the coveted unicorn club with fresh funding of about $40 million in a round led by Tata Digital, which values the startup at between $1.25 and $1.30 billion.

    Unicorns are startups with a valuation of over $1 billion.

    Tata 1mg's board passed a special resolution to allot 30,992 equity shares having a face value of Rs 1 each at a premium of Rs 1,03,046, according to the company's regulatory filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). The company thus raised about Rs 319.36 crore or about $40 million.

    The premium was over 5x of 1mg's previous fundraise, which had valued the startup at $240 million, according to Moneycontrol's estimates. The latest round has valued Tata 1mg between $1.25-$1.30 billion.

    Tata Digital led the round and invested close to Rs 254 crore or about $32 million followed by  KWE Beteiligungen AG, HBM Healthcare Investments, MAF Mauritius, MPOF Mauritius and individual investors Rubal Jain and Vardaan Sharma, the MCA filings showed. Questions sent to Tata Digital and Tata 1mg's founder Prashant Tandon remained unanswered.

    Close

    Related stories

    Tata 1mg's latest fundraise comes at a time when healthtech companies have struggled post the pandemic as demand for online health services has dropped with easing Covid-19 restrictions. Moneycontrol had reported how tele-consulting platforms, e-pharmacies, at-home diagnostics were hit by tepid demand with the pandemic-induced boost wearing off.

    Healthtech firm Mfine, which counts global VC (venture capital) firms like Beenext, and Prime Venture Partners among others as its backers had laid off close to 400 employees in May, before merging with Chennai-based LifeCell International's diagnostics business to focus on more profitable areas.

    In August, Tiger Global-backed healthtech platform Pharmeasy withdrew its IPO (initial public offering) papers citing market conditions and the company is now looking to raise funds, reportedly at a lower valuation.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Nikhil Patwardhan
    Tags: #1mg #Prashant Tandon #Tata 1mg #Tata Digital
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 01:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.