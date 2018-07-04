App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Starbucks introduces coffee brewed with nitrogen for first time in India

Cold coffee which will be called--Nitro Cold Brew marks Starbucks next chapter of coffee innovation through the newest take on its signature cold brew

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Starbucks, a 50-50 joint venture between the US-based Starbucks Coffee Company and Tata Global Beverages has been on an innovation spree of its products.

Starbucks today introduced a new generation of coffee for the first time in India infused with nitrogen.

Cold coffee which will be called--Nitro Cold Brew marks Starbucks' next chapter of coffee innovation through the take on its signature cold brew.

Starbucks Nitro Cold brew is made after handcrafting the cold brew coffee and then infused with nitrogen. It is also available with vanilla flavour-- vanilla sweet cream cold brew.

Starbucks cold brew will be available across all outlets in India, while Starbucks nitro cold brew is currently available in 5 stores across India namely--Mumbai-Kamala Mills, Bangalore-Jaya Nagar, Delhi-Green Park, Noida-DLF Mall of India, Kolkata, Park Mansions.

The company achieved a topline growth of 28 percent last year, supported by better in-store performance and growth through new stores.

Tata Starbucks recently made its maiden foray into Kolkata, the seventh city for the company in India. It plans three more stores there.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Starbucks

