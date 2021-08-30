SSWL inks pact with Tata Steel Long Products to supply round bars

live bse live

Auto components maker Steel Strips Wheels Limited has signed a pact with Tata Steel Long Products to supply round bars of various grades.

These products will target automotive customers in India, Steel Strips Wheels Limited (SSWL) said in a regulatory filing.

"SSWL has signed an agreement with Tata Steel Long Products for rolling of round bars of various grades for a period of 3 years. These products will target automotive customers in India," it said.

The supplies from the company's Saraikela Plant, in Jharkhand, will start from October 2021, SSWL said.

A subsidiary of Tata Steel, Tata Steel Long Products, is in the business of manufacturing high alloy steel, primarily for the auto sector and wire rope industry.

With one million tonne capacity, it is one of the largest specialty steel plants in India in the long product segment.

According to the filing, Tata Steel has a strategic equity stake in SSWL since 2008.