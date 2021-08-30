MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

SSWL inks pact with Tata Steel Long Products to supply round bars

These products will target automotive customers in India, Steel Strips Wheels Limited (SSWL) said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
August 30, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Auto components maker Steel Strips Wheels Limited has signed a pact with Tata Steel Long Products to supply round bars of various grades.

These products will target automotive customers in India, Steel Strips Wheels Limited (SSWL) said in a regulatory filing.

"SSWL has signed an agreement with Tata Steel Long Products for rolling of round bars of various grades for a period of 3 years. These products will target automotive customers in India," it said.

The supplies from the company's Saraikela Plant, in Jharkhand, will start from October 2021, SSWL said.

A subsidiary of Tata Steel, Tata Steel Long Products, is in the business of manufacturing high alloy steel, primarily for the auto sector and wire rope industry.

Close

With one million tonne capacity, it is one of the largest specialty steel plants in India in the long product segment.

According to the filing, Tata Steel has a strategic equity stake in SSWL since 2008.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #SSWL #Tata Steel
first published: Aug 30, 2021 02:49 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.