SpiceJet transports 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on first day

The first consignment of Covishield consisted of 2,64,000 doses and reached Delhi at 10.15 am.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
Low-cost airline SpiceJet carried a total of 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of the rollout. This included the country’s first consignment of the vaccine, from Pune to Delhi.

Serum Institute of India, which is producing the Covishield vaccine, is based in Pune. The first consignment of Covishield consisted of 2,64,000 doses, and reached Delhi at 10.15 am.

The airline later transported multiple vaccine consignments from Pune to different Indian cities, including 276,000 doses to Guwahati, 996,000 doses to Kolkata, 3,72,000 doses to Hyderabad, 480,000 doses to Bhubaneswar, 648,000 doses to Bengaluru, 552,000 doses to Patna, and 408,000 doses to Vijayawada.

Apart from SpiceJet, Air India and GoAir have also flown the vaccines to different cities, from Pune.
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Covid-19 #SpiceJet #vaccine
first published: Jan 12, 2021 02:26 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

