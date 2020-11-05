SpiceJet says seaplane shuttle service will resume on November 6

Low-cost airline SpiceJet has said that its seaplane shuttle service between Statue of Unity and Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad will resume on November 6, after being suspended for two days for maintenance.

The suspension of the seaplane operations had come just three days after the seaplane service, India's first was launched.

Responding to Moneycontrol's query, a company spokesperson said, "The aircraft is undergoing maintenance...The Twin Otter 300 is a small turboprop aircraft. These aircraft need more maintenance than bigger jets. Since the operations have just begun, maintenance is being done during the day time."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the service on October 31.

SpiceJet has wet-leased an 18-seater Twin Otter 300 seaplane from Maldivian Aero, the national airline of Maldives. Under the agreement, Maldivian Aero will provide crew, maintenance and insurance to the private carrier.

While the airline reiterated that the seaplane "is one of the safest and most widely used aircraft the world over" and "has been serviced at regular intervals and is in top-class condition," experts have pointed out reservations on the 50-year-old aircraft.

While there are restrictions on operating aircraft that are more than 20 -years-old, industry regulator DGCA allows airlines to import older planes on "case-by-case basis."

The SpiceJet spokesperson said, "the aircraft has undergone regular maintenance, overhauling and seat refurbishment. All the required SoPs to operate these flights are in-line with operational guidance of seaplane operations."

Giving further details, he listed:

-Date of Aircraft overhaul - 28.07.2019

-Date of Seat Refurbishment - 28.07.2019

-LH Engine overhaul - 08.10.2019

-RH Engine overhaul - 16.09.2016

"The aircraft is fitted with remarkably efficient Twin Turboprop Pratt & Whitney PT6A-27 engines, known for their reliability. The aircraft has an incredible accident free history," said the executive.

However, data from the Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives shows that a Twin Otter aircraft had crashed on October 4, 2017, in Male, Maldives.

Explaining the circumstances, the Archives says:

"Upon landing in the seaplane base of Male-Velana Intl Airport, the airplane struck the water surface, came to rest upside down and sank few meters from the shore. All 17 occupants were rescued while the airplane seems to be written off. At the time of the accident, weather conditions were poor with cumulonimbus and rainfalls."

The schedule

When asked why the seaplane was operating only two flights against the four that was originally planned, the spokesperson said the operations are "non-scheduled flight operations and are completely dependent on passenger demand and bookings. Since the Statue of Unity was closed till Monday, November 2, SpiceShuttle operated only one return flight. More than 100 passengers have flown till now."

SpiceShuttle is the airline unit that is operating the sea shuttle service.

While the airline didn't comment on plans to expand the seaplane fleet, the company was in talks with Japan's Setouchi Holdings to buy 100 seaplanes. The two sides eventually didn't sign an agreement.

As it had mentioned earlier, the company said it had received 3,000 booking requests were received on the launch of the service. "These booking requests are for various dates and days, for example during the period of Diwali a huge number of requests have been received and our teams are processing the same and trying to accommodate as many as we can," the spokesperson said.