Spandana Sphoorty Q4 PAT may dip 56.7% YoY to Rs 34 cr: Sharekhan

Spandana Sphoorty Financial | Darius Dinshaw Pandole, a Non-Executive Director of the company, nominee of JM Financial Products Limited, has resigned as a Director of the company.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Spandana Sphoorty to report net profit at Rs 34 crore down 56.7% year-on-year.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 7.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 209 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More