App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SoftBank eyes minority stake in Mahindra Electric Mobility: Report

SoftBank has invested $250 million in Ola Electric Mobility, which is valued at $1 billion

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank is considering buying a minority stake in Mahindra Electric Mobility, according to a report in the Business Standard.

The two companies have begun preliminary talks for an alliance, the report suggests.

The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer — a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra — said a few weeks ago that it is looking for a private equity investor or a strategic partner. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Spokespersons for Mahindra & Mahindra and SoftBank declined to comment when approached by the newspaper.

related news

The report adds that it is uncertain if a deal will be finalised. Mahindra Electric Mobility is also in talks with potential investors from various categories, including those who can help the company develop EVs, chargers, powertrains and other such products.

Mahindra Electric Mobility's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mahesh Babu had on January 21 said that they are also looking at supply EV technology to companies outside the Mahindra Group.

SoftBank has invested $250 million in Ola Electric Mobility, which is valued at $1 billion. Ola Electric Mobility, launched in March 2019, has set a target of putting one million EVs on Indians roads by 2021.

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors also have stakes in Ola Electric Mobility, after participating in a $300 million financing round in October 2019.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 10:59 am

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #EV #Mahindra Electric Mobility #SoftBank

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.