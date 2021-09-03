MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Small NBFCs continue to struggle for funds despite RBI’s liquidity push

In the wake of Covid-19, the RBI announced several measures to spur bank credit to small NBFCs. But banks haven’t been forthcoming.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
September 03, 2021 / 06:02 PM IST
NBFC (PC-Shutterstock)

NBFC (PC-Shutterstock)


Banks continue to be hesitant to lend to small nonbanking finance companies even after a nudge by the Reserve Bank of India to push credit to this segment. The central bank and the government had announced several schemes to prod banks to lend more to these NBFCs.


NBFCs source funds mainly from banks and the markets to lend at a margin. However, only highly-rated, large NBFCs can raise money at cheaper rates from the markets. There are not many takers for small and low-rated NBFCs.


What did the RBI do?

In the wake of the pandemic, the RBI announced measures to ensure liquidity availability in the market. Some of these were through targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) while the government, as part of the economic package, announced a partial credit guarantee scheme and special liquidity schemes to help NBFCs.


In one such scheme announced last year, the central bank said 50 percent of the funds should be mandatorily invested in microlenders and NBFCs. But the schemes haven’t helped the small NBFCs.


“For smaller NBFCs, bank funding continues to be a problem area,” said Raman Agarwal, area chair – NBFCs, at the Council for International Economic Understanding. “You may create provisions but unless there is some mandate involving banks, banks won’t be forthcoming to lend. Only around 25 per cent of the RBI facility (through TLTRO) was used and very little portion reached smaller NBFCs.”


Why are banks not lending?

“There are different reasons why banks are not lending to smaller NBFCs,” said the head of a large NBFC who didn’t want to be identified, fearing the wrath of banks. “These reasons differ from company to company.”


One reason, the official explained, was that many small NBFCs do not have the required credit rating (minimum investment grade) or are too small to get a rating. In most of the schemes announced by the RBI or the government, banks are required to lend to NBFCs with the minimum rating. This rule makes many NBFCs ineligible to get bank funding.


Secondly, banks typically have lending limits that are based on the asset size of the borrowers. The small NBFCs may not have adequate room for further borrowing.


“If you are a small NBFC, your eligibility limit will be already low. Banks would not want to increase lending limits to weaker or smaller NBFCs at the time of a pandemic,” said the official.


Thirdly, banks turned highly risk-averse towards NBFCs in the aftermath of the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation crises in 2018. Since then, funding for NBFCs has improved but the pandemic worsened the situation.


Covid-19 impacted the collection efficiency of all NBFCs, including the larger ones. The impact was severe on vehicle loans and consumer loans. NBFCs that faced asset quality pressure included Bajaj Finance (auto loan NPAs of 19.15 percent against 9.31 percent in the March quarter of FY21 and 5.8 percent a year earlier.


Who will lend to smaller NBFCs?

With none of the measures benefiting them, there is a view that the RBI must create a dedicated fund that can be routed to smaller NBFCs through organisations like the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development or the Small Industries Development Bank of India, said Agarwal.


“That seems to be the only way,” Agarwal said.

According to a second official, NBFCs are talking to lenders to do away with the minimum credit rating requirement for smaller borrowers.


“Larger NBFCs could lend to smaller NBFCs and bridge the gap of bank funding,” said the official.

Bank lending to NBFCs was at Rs 8.9 lakh crore as of July 30, 2021, little changed from Rs 8.87 lakh crore on July 31, 2020, according to RBI data.

Dinesh Unnikrishnan is Deputy Editor at Moneycontrol. Dinesh heads the Banking and Finance Bureau at Moneycontrol. He also writes a weekly column, Banking Central, every Monday.
Tags: #NBFC funding
first published: Sep 3, 2021 06:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.