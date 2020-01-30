Small Enterprise SME Banking, Insurance and Logistics Summit, Mumbai, a Great Success

The Small Enterprise SME Banking, Insurance & Logistics Summit, organized by Aspire Media on 23rd January 2020 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai has been a great success. With over 120 active SME participants, the summit offered insights that can help their businesses grow professionally.

Aspire Media Pvt Ltd would like to thank its partners Cogoport, Tata Tele Business Services, Tally Solutions, and media partner Moneycontrol for their support for making this event a possibility and a grand success.

This summit focused on the significance of cost-effective risk management and the pivotal role of banking and insurance in helping SMEs to manage and tackle the unforeseen risks associated.

Small Enterprise SME event had various interactive sessions on various subjects related to SME business. The event started with the welcome note by Dojo Jose, CEO, Aspire Media Pvt Ltd addressing the august gathering with a brief on how Small Enterprise India – portal, the monthly Small Enterprise magazine and the pan India SME conferences are helping MSMEs grow their businesses.

Commenting on the Summit, Gautam Shelar, Business Head at moneycontrol said, "Paying attention to the ever-evolving SME operations, we understand the needs of the sector and its characteristics that make it so distinctive. With SME businesses increasing each day, it has become imperative to serve them by aiding in their business activities. It has now become important that every MSMEs, whatever size they may be, adopt a digital route. Taking these facts into consideration, moneycontrol has introduced Easybiz, an operative tool for these SME businesses that helps them go the digital way and simplify their daily tasks and GST filings. It has brought immense value to them by being instrumental in bridging the gap between the MSME businesses and different statutory bodies as well.”

Talk Session by Experts and Thought Leaders

The Keynote Speech was delivered by Bhaskar Priyadarshi, Growth Consultant at Cogoport, the event Logistics Technology Sponsor, followed by Aveek Chaudhuri, Digital Fintech Thought Leader, who talked about "Driving the Future of Insurance: Digitizing the Core to Meet the Demands of the Platform-Driven Economy"; Mayur Chamaria, Finance Head Cogoport, discussed about Fintechs "Are they an opportunity or a threat for banks? How it is revolutionizing the SME Finance Landscape?" Pugal.T, Senior Consultant at Tally Solutions, ERP Partner for the event, who expressed his insights into “Technology for GST” – a key element in today’s business ecosystem.

Vaibhav Ajay Mishra, Founder & CEO, MudraCircle, CashXL Fintech, Director, Cashbean.in, Partner, Enterslice Consultants, put forth his views on “How digital lending works for SMEs”, followed by Somenath Chatterjee, Finance Expert Consultant, who talked about “Financing Solutions for SMEs by Non-Banking Financial Institutions”.

Panel Discussion

The Summit concluded with a panel discussion on the topic “Challenges Faced by SMEs in Banking, Insurance & Logistics”, moderated by Aveek Chaudhuri and the Panellists where Mayur Chamaria, Finance Head, Cogoport, Pugal. T, Senior Consultant, Tally Solutions, and Somenath Chatterjee, Finance Expert Consultant. To resonate with the voice of MSMEs, one of the SME delegate Jayesh Sodha, CEO, Marketpower.in was also invited to be one of the panellists. This gave a choice to the attendees to get an opportunity of gathering opinions from both industry heads as well as the concerns of MSMEs.

Imparting Insightful Knowledge was the Core

SME delegates witnessed a high-end knowledge imparted during the summit. This summit opened several avenues enabling them to expand and strengthen their businesses. The event was concluded after a sumptuous dinner at Hotel Sahara Star which boosted a high energy networking session.

Multiple SME Conferences Pan India

Aspire Media plans to conduct four SME conferences in February 2020 at Hyatt MG Road, Bengaluru, The Residency, Coimbatore, Hotel Green Park, Hyderabad and The Accord Hotel Chennai respectively. In the coming months the firm will also organize over 36 SME conferences pan India through metro. Tier 2 and 3 cities during 2020 to enable SMEs to expand and scale up their businesses.

About Aspire Media Pvt Ltd

Founded in 2010, Aspire media is known for its continuous efforts to incubate, collaborate and nurture small enterprise all over India helping them thrive and grow in this competitive global business ecosystem.

It manages 2 platforms –Small Enterprise India (for SMEs) and The AEONIAN (for Startups). To engage and interact with Startups and SMEs, Aspire Media organizes monthly events across various cities which attracts a gathering of 150+ entrepreneurs and for the Annual Awards program, an attendee strength of 1000+ SMEs and Startups travel from across India to attend the awards night program every year.

Aspire Media has 5 divisions:

Small Enterprise publishes magazines for Indian entrepreneurs to help them streamline and scale up their businesses. It was conceptualized and developed a unique platform for SME to learn the trends in the industry and on various aspects of business like Technology, Banking & Finance, Business Insurance, Logistics, etc. To ensure SMEs gain insight, the media firm conducts SME conferences across pan India – Metro, Tier 2 & 3 cities and it’s an ideal place to learn, interact, meet new contacts and win new business!