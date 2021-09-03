Market LIVE Updates: Indices open at fresh record high, Sensex hits 58K; RIL, HDFC Life in focus

September 03, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST

Reliance Retail takes controlling stake in Just Dial

On September 1, 2021, Just Dial, pursuant to the preferential issue, allotted 2.12 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 1022.25 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1012.25 per equity share) representing 25.35 percent of the post-preferential issue paid-up share capital of Just Dial to RRVL," Reliance Retail said in its press release.

Earlier on July 20, 2021, RRVL acquired 1.31 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each of Just Dial at a price of Rs 1,020 per equity share from Mr. VSS Mani on the floor of the stock exchange through the block window facility.

This acquisition represents 15.63 percent of the post-preferential issue paid-up equity share capital of Just Dial.