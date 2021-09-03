MARKET NEWS

English
September 03, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open at fresh record high, Sensex hits 58K; RIL, HDFC Life in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, Realty and PSU Bank indices up 1 percent each. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices are trading with marginal gains.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex58,052.90200.36 +0.35%
    Nifty 5017,290.6556.50 +0.33%
    Nifty Bank37,042.35211.05 +0.57%
    Nifty 50 17,290.65 56.50 (0.33%)
    Fri, Sep 03, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Eicher Motors2,831.9098.70 +3.61%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    HDFC Life742.70-16.30 -2.15%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2379.6035.15 +1.50%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5642.60-10.70 -0.19%


  • September 03, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST

    Zen Technologies secures order of approximately Rs 155 crore

    Zen Technologies touched a 52-week high of Rs 153.75 and locked at 10 percent upper circuit after company secured an order of approximately Rs 155 crore from Indian Air Force (IAF) for the supply of Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (CUAS).

  • September 03, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

  • September 03, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Gold firms on sluggish dollar ahead of U.S. jobs data

    Gold prices eked out small gains on Friday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, with investors awaiting the U.S. jobs data to gauge the Federal Reserve's plans to start tapering asset purchases.

  • September 03, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

  • September 03, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened at fresh record levels on September 3 with Sensex crossing 58,000 for the first time.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 217.58 points or 0.38% at 58070.12, and the Nifty was up 61.80 points or 0.36% at 17296. About 1315 shares have advanced, 348 shares declined, and 98 shares are unchanged.

  • September 03, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

    HDFC Life Insurance to acquire 100% stake in Exide Life Insurance:

    HDFC Life Insurance Company board in its meeting held today approved the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Exide Life Insurance.

  • September 03, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to positive note on the back of steady global peers with the release of a US Labour Department report showing a modest decline in first-time claims for US unemployment benefits in the week ended August 28. US markets ended higher on the back of release of macroeconomic data.

  • September 03, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 178.58 points or 0.31% at 58031.12, and the Nifty was up 0.10 points or 0.00% at 17234.30.

  • September 03, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

    Dollar near one-month low as payrolls test looms

    The dollar sank to its lowest in almost a month against major rivals on Friday, ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report that could spur the Federal Reserve to an earlier tapering of stimulus.

  • September 03, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Going ahead, market is likely to continue with its positive momentum as economic recovery and vaccination drive both continues their northward journey. Globally, investors are awaiting US non-farm payroll data due on Friday especially post Fed’s stress on recovery in the labour market in its tapering decision. Though the long term trend is positive, one cannot ignore bouts of volatility, given risk of 3rd wave of pandemic, commodity linked inflation, high earnings growth expectation leading to rich valuation.

  • September 03, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST

    Reliance Retail takes controlling stake in Just Dial

    On September 1, 2021, Just Dial, pursuant to the preferential issue, allotted 2.12 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 1022.25 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1012.25 per equity share) representing 25.35 percent of the post-preferential issue paid-up share capital of Just Dial to RRVL," Reliance Retail said in its press release.

    Earlier on July 20, 2021, RRVL acquired 1.31 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each of Just Dial at a price of Rs 1,020 per equity share from Mr. VSS Mani on the floor of the stock exchange through the block window facility.

    This acquisition represents 15.63 percent of the post-preferential issue paid-up equity share capital of Just Dial.

