Market LIVE Updates: Indices at record high led by power, pharma, metals

November 29, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Suvodeep Rakshit, Chief Economist, Kotak Instituitonal Equities:

The RBI’s December policy meeting will likely see the MPC hiking repo rate by 35 bps; lower than the last three hikes of 50 bps. However, the decision is unlikely to be unanimous. The domestic inflation trajectory while remaining above the upper limit of the RBI’s inflation target band is gradually moderating. Domestic demand remains steady though risks of a global demand slowdown is increasing which is likely to impinge on India’s growth.

The external sector situation remains uncertain. Inflation in most developed economies remain elevated but showing signs of peaking. The US Fed has not surprised with more-than-expected hawkish statement along with indications of a slower pace of hikes.

Commodity prices have also come off, and recent fall in crude prices is also encouraging though uncertain whether it will sustain. These factors will provide some confidence to the RBI in slowing the pace of rate hikes and, possibly, pausing soon to assess the impact of the past rate hikes.

However, a sticky core inflation and, more recently, higher cereal prices and increasing food inflation will keep the RBI cautious. A 35 bps hike will signal a mix of cautiousness and comfort while keeping all options open (including a pause or a smaller hike) for the February policy depending on the conditions.