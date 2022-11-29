Market LIVE Updates: Indices at record high led by power, pharma, metals

Nifty Metal index added 1 percent led by the Vedanta, NALCO, Moil
Dhanlaxmi Bank to consider fund raising via NCDs on December 5
Nifty Pharma index rises 0.8 percent supported by the Lupin, Glenmark Pharma, Cipla
MPC likely to hike repo rate by 35 bps in December policy meeting: Suvodeep Rakshit
BSE Power index rose nearly 1 percent led by the Adani Transmission, Adani Green, Adani Power
Cipla shares gain on launching Leuprolide Acetate injection depot
GDP may print at 5.8% in Q2: SBI Research
India's economy likely slowed to annual 6.2% in July-Sept: Reuters poll
Lupin's arm MedQuimica acquires rights to Nine Brands from Bausch Health
NBCC shares gain 3% on bagging work orders worth Rs 271.6 crore
Gold edges up on dollar dip; Fed policy cues remain key
Entertainment Network India terminates Time Brokerage arrangement with US-based broadcaster
SEBI approves appointment Sundararaman Ramamurthy as MD & CEO of BSE
Benchmark indices are likely to struggle in early Tuesday trades: Prashanth Tapse
Kotak Mahindra Bank arm to raise up to $1 billion for data centre fund
SBI board to seek nod today to raise Rs 10,000 crore via infra bonds
Oil prices slide on concerns over China's demand
Dollar rebounds on Fed expectations, Aussie drops
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO issue subscribed 1.79 times on Day 1
Wall Street ends down sharply, hit by Apple and China worries
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|62,657.74
|152.94
|+0.24%
|Nifty 50
|18,614.75
|52.00
|+0.28%
|Nifty Bank
|43,181.15
|160.70
|+0.37%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Apollo Hospital
|4,830.00
|108.15
|+2.29%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Tata Motors
|430.00
|-3.25
|-0.75%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6467.30
|85.95
|+1.35%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|4044.70
|-12.20
|-0.30%
The momentum seems to be in favour of bulls but having consistent run-up for the last few days, some bouts of volatility and consolidation can be seen in coming sessions, before taking gradual march towards first 18,700-19,000 area
A meeting of the board of directors of the bank scheduled on December 05, 2022 to consider / approve raising of funds by the bank by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in the form of Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds aggregating to Rs 200 crore in one or more tranches over a period of time, subject to approval of Regulators! Shareholders, as may be required.
Dhanlaxmi Bank was quoting at Rs 14.99, up Rs 0.04, or 0.27 percent on the BSE.
Suvodeep Rakshit, Chief Economist, Kotak Instituitonal Equities:
The RBI’s December policy meeting will likely see the MPC hiking repo rate by 35 bps; lower than the last three hikes of 50 bps. However, the decision is unlikely to be unanimous. The domestic inflation trajectory while remaining above the upper limit of the RBI’s inflation target band is gradually moderating. Domestic demand remains steady though risks of a global demand slowdown is increasing which is likely to impinge on India’s growth.
The external sector situation remains uncertain. Inflation in most developed economies remain elevated but showing signs of peaking. The US Fed has not surprised with more-than-expected hawkish statement along with indications of a slower pace of hikes.
Commodity prices have also come off, and recent fall in crude prices is also encouraging though uncertain whether it will sustain. These factors will provide some confidence to the RBI in slowing the pace of rate hikes and, possibly, pausing soon to assess the impact of the past rate hikes.
However, a sticky core inflation and, more recently, higher cereal prices and increasing food inflation will keep the RBI cautious. A 35 bps hike will signal a mix of cautiousness and comfort while keeping all options open (including a pause or a smaller hike) for the February policy depending on the conditions.
According to analysts, key positive drivers for the capex cycle in India currently are capital-intensive sectors such as energy, power, mining, infrastructure, construction materials, real estate, digital infrastructure and PLI-incentivised sectors.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Nifty rising to a new record of 18,614 is indicative of the underlying bullishness in the market. But the global market construct is not very favourable for the rally to continue unabated. Also the high valuation in India is becoming a matter of concern.
The troubles in China are a matter of concern but it is too early to judge its impact on the global economy. This is an issue that has to be watched closely. Meanwhile, domestic economic cues continue to be positive. The September quarter credit growth has risen to an impressive 17.2% and the employment by listed companies has crossed the 10m mark in 2021-22.
Banking stocks can remain resilient in spite of record levels. Comments and indications on the trajectory of US interest rates are more likely to impact global equity markets more than anything else.
Cipla and its wholly owned subsidiary Cipla USA Inc. today announced the launch of Leuprolide Acetate Injection Depot 22.5mg.
The product was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration based on a New Drug Application submitted under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, company said.
According to IQVIA, the product had US sales of approximately $197 million for the 12-month period ending September 2022.
GDP may print at 5.8% in Q2: SBI Research
Citing a weak manufacturing sector coupled with the steep margin compression, SBI Research has pencilled in the country's GDP growth for the second quarter at 5.8 percent, down 30 basis points from average estimates.
In a report on Monday, SBI Research headed by Soumya Kanti Ghosh said corporate results, operating profit of companies, excluding banking and financial sector, degree by 14 percent in Q2FY23 as against 35 per cent growth in Q2FY22, though the top line continued to grow at a healthier pace. Net sales grew by 28 percent, while the bottom line was down by around 23 percent from the year ago period.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
India's economy likely slowed to annual 6.2% in July-Sept: Reuters poll
The Indian economy likely returned to a more normal 6.2 percent annual growth rate in July-September after double-digit expansion in the previous quarter, but weaker exports and investment will curb future activity, a Reuters poll showed.
In April-June, Asia's third-largest economy showed explosive growth of 13.5 percent from a year earlier thanks mainly to the corresponding period in 2021 having been depressed by pandemic-control restrictions.
The 6.2 percent annual growth forecast for latest quarter in a November 22-28 Reuters poll of 43 economists was a tad lower than the RBI's 6.3 percent view. Forecasts ranged between 3.7 percent and 6.5 percent.
Lupin's Brazilian Subsidiary, MedQuimica has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all rights to nine medicines from BL Indústria Ótica Ltd., a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. MedQuímica will acquire rights to nine products including Limbitrol, Melleril and Dalmadorm for Central Nervous System related conditions, Bacrocin, Glyquin, Solaquin, Oxipelle and Efurix as topical oncological treatments, and Cuprimine for the treatment of Wilson’s disease.