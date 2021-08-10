Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; mid, smallcaps underperform

August 10, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

Market at 10 AM: After opening in the green, market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty are trading with healthy gains with banking and financial heavyweights as the top contributors.

At 1000 hours, the BSE Sensex was 252 points, or 0.46 percent, up at 54,655 while the Nifty was 64 points, or 0.39 percent, up at 16,322.

Mid and smallcaps were underperforming as the BSE Midcap and smallcap indices were 0.29 percent and 0.11 percent up, respectively, at that time.