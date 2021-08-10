MARKET NEWS

August 10, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; mid, smallcaps underperform

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectors, Nifty FMCG, metal, realty, PSU bank and pharma slipped while Nifty Bank, financial services, private bank and IT indices rose up to a percent in morning trade.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex54,635.24232.39 +0.43%
    Nifty 5016,316.0057.75 +0.36%
    Nifty Bank36,218.60189.65 +0.53%
    Nifty 50 16,316.00 57.75 (0.36%)
    Tue, Aug 10, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Kotak Mahindra1,810.0029.10 +1.63%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Shree Cements27,280.00-992.95 -3.51%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT31644.10203.10 +0.65%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2389.70-15.20 -0.63%


  • August 10, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    More than 200 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE: More than 200 stocks, including Apollo Pipes, Deepak Nitrite, IRCTC, Jubilant FoodWorks, Laurus Labs, Mphasis, Tata Chemicals and Thirumalai Chemicals, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE. 

  • August 10, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    Glenmark Life Sciences shares rise up to 4 percent: Shares of Glenmark Life Sciences rose up to 4 percent in morning trade on NSE a day after Polar Capital Funds Plc - Healthcare Opportunities Fund acquired 8.36 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 732.55 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

  • August 10, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM: After opening in the green, market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty are trading with healthy gains with banking and financial heavyweights as the top contributors. 

    At 1000 hours, the BSE Sensex was 252 points, or 0.46 percent, up at 54,655 while the Nifty was 64 points, or 0.39 percent, up at 16,322.

    Mid and smallcaps were underperforming as the BSE Midcap and smallcap indices were 0.29 percent and 0.11 percent up, respectively, at that time. 

    Market at 10 AM: After opening in the green, market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty are trading with healthy gains with banking and financial heavyweights as the top contributors.  At 1000 hours, the BSE Sensex was 252 points, or 0.46 percent, up at 54,655 while the Nifty was 64 points, or 0.39 percent, up at 16,322. Mid and smallcaps were underperforming as the BSE Midcap and smallcap indices were 0.29 percent and 0.11 percent up, respectively, at that time. 
  • August 10, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments 

    Nifty is at 16,300 once again. What needs to be seen is if we can close above this level. If we can manage that, the index should move higher to 16,500-16,600. Traders should focus on buying rather than selling as the market trend is positive and there is a good support at 16,050-16,100. A buy on dips approach would be appropriate.

  • August 10, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    Timken India shares jump 8% after Q1 result: Shares of Timken India jumped almost 8 percent in early trade eon BSE a day after the company reported its June quarter results.    The company's standalone PAT stood at Rs 56.7 crore during the quarter while net sales from operations stood at Rs 467.85 crore.    Profit in the same quarter last year was Rs 3.15 crore while revenue was Rs 160.23 crore.    EBITDA stood at Rs 93 crore against Rs 14 crore. 

  • August 10, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

    During the last several trading sessions, the outperformance of largecaps was led by the high-quality private sector financials. 

    The underperformance of the mid and smallcaps is a  desirable healthy trend since it is removing the froth in the segment. 

    An area of concern in the market now is the frenzy in the IPO market where retail investors are applying for IPOs & OFSs without any consideration of fundamentals & future prospects. 

    The goal is just to make money on the listing. Many retail investors are likely to lose money in the future from some of these issues.

  • August 10, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

    Opening updates: The Indian market opened in the green even as most Asian peers traded in the red. Among the sector, pharma, bank, realty, consumer durables and capital goods rose about half a percent in early trade. 

  • August 10, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    Sensex gainers & losers

  • August 10, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST

    Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities

    Nifty is expected to open slightly negative,  down by 10 points since yesterday's close. Yesterday, Nifty took support at 16,180 level. 16,150-16,200 will act as a strong support range and as long as Nifty is holding above it, we can expect 16,350 and 16,400 in the coming sessions. The trend in Nifty will remain bullish as long as it holds 15,900 level.

  • August 10, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    SGX Nifty's performance in the last one month

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

