App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

SEG Automotive introduces stop/start motor for compact cars

The Bengaluru-based firm, a leading supplier of various auto components like starter motors, had first introduced the start/stop technology in 2008 for bigger cars.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Auto component maker SEG Automotive Wednesday unveiled a stop/start motor for both petrol and diesel compact cars, offering fuel savings of up to 8 per cent for owners of such vehicles, a top company official said.

The Bengaluru-based firm, a leading supplier of various auto components like starter motors, had first introduced the start/stop technology in 2008 for bigger cars.

"Start/stop is an important technology to make cars more environmentally friendly, offering immediate fuel efficiency increases of up to 8 percent," SEG Automotive India Managing Director Anil Kumar M R told reporters here.

The new SC60 start/stop starter motor is developed specifically with the Indian market in mind for smaller combustion engines, he added.

related news

"The SC60 is an efficient answer to reduce pollution by decreasing fuel consumption and help OEMs reach the new, more stringent CAFC goals defined by the Indian government," Kumar M R said.

The company now aims to cater to developing markets like India and China, where smaller cars are prevalent even now, SEG Automotive COO Peter Sokol said.

SEG Automotive has ongoing projects that aim to also roll out the new product to OEMs in India and other markets like Brazil, China and Europe.

In a start/stop set up, the engine control unit (ECU) automatically switches off the engine if the vehicle comes to a stop and the driver puts the gear into neutral, for example at a traffic light.

As soon as the driver presses the clutch again or in case of automatic transmission releases the brake, the engine is re-started automatically.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 04:41 pm

tags #Anil Kumar M R #Business #Companies #India #SEG Automotive

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.