SEBI moves Supreme Court against Sahara India Real Estate Corporation, Sahara Housing Investment Corporation

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has moved the Supreme Court against Sahara India Real Estate Corporation and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation over Rs 62,602 crore collected by these companies from the public. The market regulator wants the contemnors to be taken into custody if they fail to return the amount to the bondholders.

SEBI has moved the apex court on November 18 for recovering the full liability amount from Sahara's two companies as per the order issued by the top court in 2012.

A copy of the petition filed by SEBI in the Supreme Court has been reviewed by Moneycontrol.

Sebi petition says that "contemnors are in gross violation of various orders passed by the apex court regarding entire monies collected with interest. However, contemnors have, till date neglected and failed to comply with various orders passed by this court".

