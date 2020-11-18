PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI moves Supreme Court against Sahara India Real Estate Corporation, Sahara Housing Investment Corporation

The market regulator wants the contemnors to be taken into custody if they fail to return the amount to the bond holders.

Tarun Sharma

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has moved the Supreme Court against Sahara India Real Estate Corporation and Sahara Housing Investment Corporation over Rs 62,602 crore collected by these companies from the public. The market regulator wants the contemnors to be taken into custody if they fail to return the amount to the bondholders.

SEBI has moved the apex court on November 18 for recovering the full liability amount from Sahara's two companies as per the order issued by the top court in 2012.

A copy of the petition filed by SEBI in the Supreme Court has been reviewed by Moneycontrol.

Close

Sebi petition says that "contemnors are in gross violation of various orders passed by the apex court regarding entire monies collected with interest. However, contemnors have, till date neglected and failed to comply with various orders passed by this court".

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 08:29 pm

tags #Sahara Group #Sahara Housing Investment Corporation #SEBI

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.