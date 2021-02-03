SEBI bars Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani from accessing securities market for 1 year

File image: Future Group Chairman Kishore Biyani

India's market regulator on February 3 barred Future Group Chief Executive Officer Kishore Biyani and others from accessing securities market for a period of one year.

According the Security and Exchange Board India (SEBI) order, Biyani can’t buy, sell or deal in securities of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) for two years.

SEBI has passed the order in relation to an insider trading case that dates back to 2017, when a few companies of the Future group were being restructured. The market regulator was investigating into allegations of use of unpublished price sensitive information to trade in FRL.

SEBI has taken action against Future Corporate Resources Private Limited, Kishore Biyani, Anil Biyani, FCRL Employee Welfare Trust (FCRLWT), Rajesh Pathak, Rajkumar Pande, Virendra Samani, and Arpit Maheshwari.

SEBI has directed these entities to disgorge an amount of at least Rs 20.53 crore, which according to the market regulator is the estimated wrongful gain made by these entities. SEBI has additionally imposed a penalty of Rs 3.7 crore on Kishor Biyani and related entities and people.

"Noticee 1 (i.e. Future Corporate Resources Private Limited), 2, 3, 5 and 6 (Kishore Biyani, Anil Biyani, FCRL Employee Welfare Trust (FCRLWT), Rajesh Pathak, and Rajkumar Pande) are restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of one (1) year, from the date of this order," the SEBI order passed by Anant Barua, a whole time member, read.

Future Group declined to comment on the development.