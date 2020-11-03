SC on Loan Moratorium: SC to resume hearing petitions seeking interest waiver

SC on Loan Moratorium Updates | Apex Court's observations on October 5:

> The Centre's affidavit does not say what has been done with respect to the Kamath Committee report. (Inputs from legal news website Bar & Bench)

> The issue is not about placing report on record but about implementing the report. The Centre and the RBI should make certain orders so that people know what benefit is extended.

> Petitioners argue that many issues have not been dealt with in Centre's affidavit. The Kamath Committee report has not been brought on record.

> No consequential orders or circulars have been issued by the government or the RBI for enforcement of the decisions.

> Grants time to RBI, Centre to file additional affidavits. The court also asks to also consider the issues raised by the real estate associations such as CREDAI and power producers.