Nov 03, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SC on Loan Moratorium: SC to resume hearing petitions seeking interest waiver
SC on Loan Moratorium LIVE updates: A bench headed led by Justice Ashok Bhushan will today resume hearing please seeking complete waiver of interest during the moratorium period.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had granted borrowers a six-month loan moratorium, letting them defer payments on loans and easy monthly installments (EMIs) during the COVID-19 pandemic. The central government has agreed to waive compound interest on medium, small and micro enterprises' (MSME) loans and some individual loans of up to Rs 2 crore. The RBI filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court (SC) stating that banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have to repay the 'interest on interest' amount collected on loans up to Rs 2 crore during the loan moratorium period by November 5. Catch the latest updates here:
SC on Loan Moratorium Updates | Proceedings on October 5:
> Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to SC: There is nothing to hide (with regard to the Kamath Committee report), we will put the report on record.
> Senior Advocate Aryama Sundaram to SC: The Centre's affidavit "eliminates the real estate sector from consideration and the affidavit does not touch us (real estate industry) at all".
> Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal to SC: The issues are far graver, because as on September 1, all our accounts are "non-standard". (Bar & Bench)
SC on Loan Moratorium Updates | Apex Court's observations on October 5:
> The Centre's affidavit does not say what has been done with respect to the Kamath Committee report. (Inputs from legal news website Bar & Bench)
> The issue is not about placing report on record but about implementing the report. The Centre and the RBI should make certain orders so that people know what benefit is extended.
> Petitioners argue that many issues have not been dealt with in Centre's affidavit. The Kamath Committee report has not been brought on record.
> No consequential orders or circulars have been issued by the government or the RBI for enforcement of the decisions.
> Grants time to RBI, Centre to file additional affidavits. The court also asks to also consider the issues raised by the real estate associations such as CREDAI and power producers.
SC on Loan Moratorium Updates | The bench on October 5 heard pleas seeking waiver of accruing interest during the six-month loan moratorium period. The apex court granted Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) time to file additional affidavits which are likely be addressed today.
SC on Loan Moratorium Updates | The Supreme Court on October 14 djourned its hearing on a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium period to November 2, which was further pushed to November 3 (today). The three judge bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy & MR Shah will be hearing the case.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Supreme Court hearing of petitions seeking complete interest waiver during the six-month loan moratorium period. A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan will continue hearing the pleas today.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest new and updates.