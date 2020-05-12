App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SC dismisses Birla's petitions contesting Calcutta HC order to make AGM voting results public

A bench of the Calcutta High Court asked the Birlas to disclose the voting results of AGMs of three MP Birla group companies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court, on May 11, dismissed three special leave petitions (SLPs) filed by the Birlas who challenged the move to make public the voting results of the annual general meetings (AGMs) of three companies.

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court earlier asked the Birlas to disclose the voting results of AGMs of three MP Birla group companies.

"We are not inclined to entertain the SLP under Article 136 of the Constitution of India. The SLPs are dismissed," the Supreme Court said, as quoted by the Business Standard.

Close

Out of the three companies involved in the case, HV Lodha was reappointed as a director of two companies - Vindhya Telelinks and Birla Cable. Lodha is the chairman of the third company - Birla Corporation.

related news

"While the SLP moved before the Supreme Court was not entertained, the court granted protection to the Birlas and directed that the results of the AGMs will be subject to the decision of the single judge," a Birla spokesperson told the publication.

The spokesperson said the apex court's decision would help the Birlas contest Priyamvada Devi Birla's will favouring the Lodhas.

SC also asked if the single-judge bench, which had passed the initial order, had jurisdiction in the case. The single-judge bench’s ruling was overturned by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 01:57 pm

tags #Birla #Business #Companies

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Fitch affirms Delhi, Hyderabad airports' ratings at 'BB+' with negative outlook

Fitch affirms Delhi, Hyderabad airports' ratings at 'BB+' with negative outlook

Coronavirus impact: IT companies look to lower travel bill

Coronavirus impact: IT companies look to lower travel bill

Coronavirus impact | Global pension funds shelve plans to invest in India: Report

Coronavirus impact | Global pension funds shelve plans to invest in India: Report

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.