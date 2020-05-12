SC dismisses Birla's petitions contesting Calcutta HC order to make AGM voting results public

The Supreme Court, on May 11, dismissed three special leave petitions (SLPs) filed by the Birlas who challenged the move to make public the voting results of the annual general meetings (AGMs) of three companies.

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court earlier asked the Birlas to disclose the voting results of AGMs of three MP Birla group companies.

"We are not inclined to entertain the SLP under Article 136 of the Constitution of India. The SLPs are dismissed," the Supreme Court said, as quoted by the Business Standard.

Out of the three companies involved in the case, HV Lodha was reappointed as a director of two companies - Vindhya Telelinks and Birla Cable. Lodha is the chairman of the third company - Birla Corporation.

"While the SLP moved before the Supreme Court was not entertained, the court granted protection to the Birlas and directed that the results of the AGMs will be subject to the decision of the single judge," a Birla spokesperson told the publication.

The spokesperson said the apex court's decision would help the Birlas contest Priyamvada Devi Birla's will favouring the Lodhas.

SC also asked if the single-judge bench, which had passed the initial order, had jurisdiction in the case. The single-judge bench’s ruling was overturned by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court.