App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

SBI cuts savings bank deposit rates by 5 bps to 2.70%

In April, the bank had reduced its savings bank deposits rate by 25 basis points to 2.75 per cent per annum across all slabs.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced interest rate on savings bank deposits by 5 basis points to 2.70 per cent per annum across all brackets. The revised interest rate is applicable from May 31, 2020, the bank's website showed.

For savings bank deposits, the bank has two slabs -- balance up to Rs 1 lakh and those with above Rs 1 lakh balance.

In April, the bank had reduced its savings bank deposits rate by 25 basis points to 2.75 per cent per annum across all slabs.

Close

The lender, from May 27, has also slashed its retail term deposit rates by up to 40 basis points (bps) across all tenors.

related news

It was the second reduction in fixed deposits (FD) rates by the lender in May.

For deposits maturing in seven days to 45 days, the lender is offering an interest rate of 2.90 per cent as against 3.30 per cent earlier, according to the SBI website.

It has revised the rate for FDs in 180 days to 210 days bracket to 4.40 per cent compared from 4.80 per cent earlier.

The interest rate on deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years has been cut to 5.40 per cent from 5.70 per cent earlier.

The bank has also cut interest rates for bulk deposits (Rs 2 crore and above) by up to 50 basis points.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:58 pm

tags #Business #State Bank of India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

GMR Group cuts employees' salary by up to 50% due to COVID impact

GMR Group cuts employees' salary by up to 50% due to COVID impact

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on firm's business may not be material on yearly basis: Colgate-Palmolive

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on firm's business may not be material on yearly basis: Colgate-Palmolive

Coronavirus outbreak: Nearly half of India’s total COVID-19 cases have recovered: Health Ministry

Coronavirus outbreak: Nearly half of India’s total COVID-19 cases have recovered: Health Ministry

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.