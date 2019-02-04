App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 12:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ryanair announces restructuring, posts 20 million euro for the third quarter loss

Over the next 12 months, a small senior management team will oversee the development of 4 airline subsidiaries; Ryanair DAC, Laudamotion, Ryanair Sun and Ryanair UK, each with their own CEOs and management teams.

Representative image
Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair on February 4 announced a restructuring of the group which will have four airline subsidiaries, as it revealed a third quarter loss of 20 million euros.

Over the next 12 months, "a small senior management team will oversee the development of 4 airline subsidiaries; Ryanair DAC, Laudamotion, Ryanair Sun and Ryanair UK, each with their own CEOs and management teams," it said, adding that "Michael O'Leary has agreed a new 5-year contract as Group CEO."
tags #aviation #Ryanair #world

