Rooter looking to position itself as biggest sports data platform

There is an app available to follow almost every sport as fans are keen to stay abreast with complete details of their favourite teams. Bringing it all under one umbrella, live sports engagement platforms are making sports more interactive and inclusive.

Rooter is one such platform with over 1.5 million followers connecting with over a wide range of sports and events. Piyush Kumar, founder and CEO of Rooter spoke to Moneycontrol about fan engagement, fantasy games and more.

Edited excerpts:

Q: What is Rooter all about?

A: We are a live sports engagement platform which provides a combination of fantasy games along with social features in the live sports environment. As a platform, we offer the second best screen experience after television. With the platform available on the app and the web, fans can play live fantasy games, indulge in a prediction game while a match is on, chat with fans across the world in voice, video and text formats, and follow an entire event with live scores and commentary. We engage fans in sports like cricket, football, hockey, tennis, basketball, kabaddi, badminton and Formula One.

Q: What is your revenue model for the platform?

A: Users play games with virtual coins on our platform. While android devices do not support buying, with iOS one can buy virtual coins. For those who cannot buy it they can win the coins in several ways. For instance, people on the platform can win coins by referring a friend or by winning a prediction games. These coins can be redeemed at our partner brands. We have around 18 partners from sectors like merchandise, food etc. Brands such as Vofaone, InnerChef, Godrej, Tissot use Rooter to target our user base during live matches. This is how we generate revenue.

Q: You are the first sports start-up from India to qualify for the 2018 leAD Sports Accelerator program, backed by the Adidas family. Tell us more.

A: More than 400 start-ups from 60 countries applied for the 2018 leAD Sports Accelerator Program, including 59 sports start-ups from India. Post the initial screening, followed by 3-4 rounds of telephonic/Skype interviews, leAD invited 25 finalists to Berlin in July 2018 for a final round. Rooter was selected after an open pitch, followed by 14 rounds of interviews with top experts across the global sports industry.

leAD will host the chosen start-ups in Berlin, one of the most promising start-up capitals in the world, between September 2018 and December 2018.

Ever since we launched Rooter, we have been working towards one end-goal: to redefine the global sports fans engagement landscape through technology. To be recognised by an initiative as prestigious as the leAD Sports Accelerator Program provides a major shot in the arm to that vision and validates our business approach. We are delighted to be chosen amongst the finalists for the latest edition of the program, and will be looking utilise the exposure and access to opportunities that this will provide to firmly establish Rooter as the preferred sports fan engagement platform on a global stage.

Q: What is the kind of funding you are looking forward to at leAD?

A: We are looking at about Rs 35 crore.

Q: What are your short term plans?

A: We are looking at going global because the next year is very important for the sports calendar. Post IPL we have a 45 day season of Cricket World Cup. We want to make the best of it. We shall use the fund we raise at leAD to help us achieve the target. To start up with we are expanding to GCC in the next 15 days.

Also, with a substantial user base we are trying to position ourselves as the biggest sports data platform that studies user behaviour and customises the interface for them.