Rising India Summit 2019 highlights: When it comes to jobs, India will be an example for the world, says PM Modi

Live now
Feb 25, 2019 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
It's for the government to decide what action should be taken on Pulwama: Kamal Nath
Abuse of data to influence elections will not be tolerated, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Need to focus on intellectual property created in India: Robin Raina
Need to focus on cost of doing business after ease of doing business: Subhash Chandra Garg
Criticising Vedas has now become a fashion, says Ramdev
I am not against Brahmins, I am against Brahmanism, says Baba Ramdev
PM Modi expected to lay out his vision for country
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. The second session of the summit will begin from 10:20 am tomorrow. Stay tuned!
PM Modi: Employment opportunities have been created in every sector.
PM Modi: How is it possible that employment opportunities are being created in Karnataka and West Bengal but not in the rest of the country?
PM Modi: 10 lakh people in every month have joined the formal workforce — which means 1.20 crore jobs every year.
PM Modi: How is it possible that without jobs, so many commercial vehicles have been sold?
PM Modi: Expansion of rail routes is going on while road construction has increased manifold. New bridges, new dams, new airports are being constructed. Is it possible that jobs are not created?
PM Modi: According to Income Tax numbers, during the last 4 years, 6 lakh professionals have joined the system.
PM Modi: When India's FDI is at an all-time high, is it possible that jobs are not being created? When a lot of international reports are saying India is fastest in eradicating poverty, is it possible that jobs are not being created?
PM Modi: I also want to talk about your favorite subject: Employment
PM Modi: Abusing Modi is the priority for the opposition, my priority is to ensure taxpayers' money doesn't become their black money.
PM Modi: Nobody bothered about the honest money of taxpayers like you all sitting here, which was getting wasted in scams. Our government has addressed that problem.
PM Modi: The Bansagar Irrigation programme was started 40 years ago. It was estimated that the work will be done in Rs 300 crore. It was kept dormant and no work was done. When we took over, the principle amount was increased to Rs 3,000 crore. This cost of delay is being borne by the taxpayer.
PM Modi: Two phrases that have created trouble in India — 'Mera kya?' and 'Mujhe kya?'
PM Modi: It is a primary issue for me that every rupee that the tax-payer contributes to the development of the country is used appropriately.
PM Modi: Rarely has anyone been abused as much as I have been from one stage (while referring to the Mahagathbandhan meetings).
PM Modi: These days, corruption has been sidelined and we are getting global appreciation.
PM Modi: The problem is not that Modi has destroyed the nation. The problem is that we have closed shops of those who were robbing this nation.
PM Modi: 12 crore farmer families are now getting Rs 75,000 crore directly into their accounts. This is also leakage-proof. How will a fodder scam happen now?
PM Modi: At least 50 crore poor are now getting Rs 5 lakh each for medical expenses under the Ayushman Bharat programme. This money is also transferred directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries.
PM Modi: At least Rs 1,10,000 crore is now being saved because of elimination of middlemen.
PM Modi: Year after year, this amount was going into the accounts of those people who did not own it. Our government has stopped this.
PM Modi: How the system is getting transparent, this is an example: Jan Dhan Yojana was ridiculed... a lot of people said that those who have nothing to eat, what will he do by opening a bank account? It was due to this mentality that more than half the people in India had no bank account even 65 years after Independence.
PM Modi: The result of linking bank accounts to Aadhaar and mobile was that bogus names — buried in piles of papers — were revelead, one after the other.
You think, if you have 50 people in your group who are being given a salary every month, but they are not in reality, what will happen.
PM Modi: During our government's tenure, about Rs 6 lakh crore has been sent directly to the beneficiaries of the central government's scheme Jan Dhan Yojana.