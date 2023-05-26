RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani joins UN advisory committee for COP28

Ambani is the only Indian, other than Sunita Narain, Director General, Centre for Science and Environment, on the Advisory Committee to the President of COP28.

Billionaire and Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani, has been appointed as a member of the Advisory Committee to the President of the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This information was reported by news agency ANI on May 25.

Ambani, who is leading Reliance's transition towards renewable energy and diversifying away from its traditional crude oil refining and petrochemicals, is one of 31 international experts named on the panel.

He is the only Indian, along with Sunita Narain, Director General of the Centre for Science and Environment, on the Advisory Committee to the President of COP28.

The COP28 UAE Advisory Committee comprises climate experts from various countries across six continents. The committee, consisting of representatives from policy, industry, energy, finance, civil society, youth, and humanitarian action, aims to provide guidance and counsel to the COP Presidency leading up to COP28 and beyond. Of the committee members, 65 percent are from the Global South, reflecting diverse perspectives.

Among the notable global leaders on the COP28 Advisory Council are Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock; Olafur Grimsson, Chairman of the Arctic Circle and Former President of Iceland; Laurent Fabius, President of COP21/Paris Agreement and Former Prime Minister of France; Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); and Bob Dudley, Chair of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) and former CEO of BP.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the 28th session of the Conference of Parties (COP 28) to the UNFCCC from November 30, 2023, to December 12, 2023. The event will take place at Dubai Expo City.

COP, also known as the Conference of Parties, is the primary decision-making body of the UNFCCC. The UNFCCC was established in 1992 during the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, commonly known as the Rio Summit or Earth Summit. The UNFCCC Secretariat is located in Bonn, Germany.

In summary, Mukesh Ambani's appointment to the COP28 UAE Advisory Committee signifies his involvement in addressing climate change issues and his efforts to steer Reliance Industries toward renewable energy initiatives.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.