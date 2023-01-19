English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: LIVE: Davos 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Retail, wholesale digital payments marked healthy jump in 2022: RBI Bulletin

    UPI mode also expanded strongly, owing to resurgence in travel and proliferation of omnichannel commerce, the central bank noted in its monthly bulletin.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 19, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST

    Digital payments logged healthy acceleration in 2022, increasing by 63 per cent and 19 per cent year on year (y-o-y) in volume and value terms, respectively, stated Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s bulletin for January 2023.


    Both large-value and retail segments recorded robust growth (y-o-y) in December and transaction values processed under the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) continued to accelerate while volumes rose to 2.15 crore, i.e., the highest in the current financial year so far.


    The bulletin showed that payments under the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mode also expanded strongly, owing to resurgence in travel and proliferation of omnichannel commerce.


    The total value of card payments (through debit cards, credit cards and prepaid payment instruments) increased by 48 per cent, while cash withdrawals from ATMs (through the National Financial Switch and micro ATMs) declined by 2.3 per cent (y-o-y).

    (This is a developing story, please check back for more updates)

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #digital payment #RBI bulletin
    first published: Jan 19, 2023 07:36 pm