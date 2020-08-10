172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|resistance-for-nifty-at-9713-apollo-hospitals-bullish-play-prakash-gaba-2298569.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Resistance for Nifty at 9713: Apollo Hospitals﻿ bullish play: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 9590 and resistance at 9713 while Bank Nifty has support at 23300 and resistance at 23600.

 
 
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Key levels to watch out today

Nifty (9637)

Close

Support: 9590

Resistance: 9713

Bank Nifty (23416)

Support: 23300

Resistance: 23600

Stocks

Bullish Plays

Apollo Hospitals: Indicator Buy

Target: Rs 1340

Stop loss: Rs 1286

Mcleod Russel: Breakout

Bearish Calls

Jindal Steel & Power: Indicator Sell

Target: Rs 110

Stop loss: Rs 120

Tata Steel: Indicator Sell

Target: Rs 475

Stop loss: Rs 496
First Published on Jun 7, 2017 08:34 am

tags #Apollo Hospitals #Bank Nifty #Jindal Steel & Power #McLeod Russel #Nifty #Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com #Stocks Views #Tata Steel #Technicals

