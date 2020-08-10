Resistance for Nifty at 9713: Apollo Hospitals﻿ bullish play: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view that Nifty has support at 9590 and resistance at 9713 while Bank Nifty has support at 23300 and resistance at 23600.
Key levels to watch out today
Nifty (9637)
Support: 9590
Resistance: 9713
Bank Nifty (23416)
Support: 23300
Resistance: 23600
Stocks
Bullish Plays
Apollo Hospitals: Indicator Buy
Target: Rs 1340
Stop loss: Rs 1286
Mcleod Russel: Breakout
Bearish Calls
Jindal Steel & Power: Indicator Sell
Target: Rs 110
Stop loss: Rs 120
Tata Steel: Indicator Sell
Target: Rs 475Stop loss: Rs 496
First Published on Jun 7, 2017 08:34 am