Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Government scrambles to address shortage of rabies vaccine

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has asked manufacturers and distributors to immediately supply stocks in areas where a shortage has been reported.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government is struggling to address the shortage in anti-rabies vaccine after several cases of vaccine unavailability were reported in various states.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, India's drug pricing regulator, has asked manufacturers and distributors to immediately supply stocks in areas where a shortage has been reported.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to understand the scale of the problem, what is causing the shortage and the steps being taken to address it.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 07:16 pm

