Reporter's Take | Government scrambles to address shortage of rabies vaccine

The government is struggling to address the shortage in anti-rabies vaccine after several cases of vaccine unavailability were reported in various states.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, India's drug pricing regulator, has asked manufacturers and distributors to immediately supply stocks in areas where a shortage has been reported.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to understand the scale of the problem, what is causing the shortage and the steps being taken to address it.

Rs 599 for first year