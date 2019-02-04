App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Renault India launches new Kwid, price starts at Rs 2.67 lakh

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

French auto major Renault on Monday launched a new range of its entry-level small car Kwid equipped with enhanced safety features in India in the price bracket of Rs 2.67-4.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Kwid range will be available in both 0.8 litre and 1 litre petrol engines in manual and automated transmission options, Renault India said in a statement.

It complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety and is now equipped with other features such as anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution (ABS with EBD).

Other features include driver airbag and driver and co-driver seat belt reminder and speed alert as standard across all variants.

Besides, the new range is equipped with a 17.64 cm touchscreen media and navigation system with capacitive touchscreen, which is compatible with both Android and Apple Carplay with 'push to talk' feature, the company said.

The Kwid has been one of the most successful models for Renualt in India selling more than 2.75 lakh units.
