Religare Enterprises Limited approves Rs 570 crore fundraise via preferential share allotment

The funds were raised at price of Rs 105.25 per share to existing shareholders like Burman family & Ares SSG Capital and selected new marquee investors.

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 08:54 PM IST

The Board of Directors of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) on June 8 approved the proposal to raise Rs 570 crore from existing investment firms like Burman family & Ares SSG Capital and selected new marquee investors.

The holding company for Religare group subsidiaries approved the raising of funds by preferential allotment of 5,41,56,761 equity shares of the company. The firm fixed the price of share at Rs 105.25 to existing shareholders -- like Burman family & Ares SSG Capital and selected new marquee investors -- to raise funds, it said in a regulatory filing.

REL also said that the board of directors decided to obtain the approval of members of the firm in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company which is scheduled to be held on July 3.

"Religare Group has successfully turnaround and now we are entering a new era of growth. The current fund raise is a testimonial of recognition of future growth potential of all our businesses, by our key shareholders and new investors. We would invest these funds towards growth of all our underlying businesses including Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) which is undergoing the process of Debt Restructuring and I am positive about the future of that company. Our Health Insurance and other businesses are also looking up. I am very thankful to our investors, who kept faith on us and invested in our growth story," Religare Enterprise's Executive Chairperson Dr Rashmi Saluja said.

The funds raised would be primary utilised as growth capital for investment in its subsidiaries businesses, added the firm. Axis Capital is acting as a sole advisor to the above transaction.

However, the proposal to raise funds is subject to all requisite permissions, sanctions and approvals.
TAGS: #Ares SSG Capital #Burman #preferential share #Religare Enterprises Limited
first published: Jun 8, 2021 08:34 pm

