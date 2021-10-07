MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon on Oct-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Reliance Retail to launch 7-Eleven stores in India

The first 7-Eleven store is set to open on October 9 in Andheri East, Mumbai, the company said.

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
Reliance retail (Image: Shutterstock)

Reliance retail (Image: Shutterstock)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), on October 7, said it would launch the US-based 7-Eleven convenience stores in India.

The first 7-Eleven store is set to open on October 9 in Andheri East, Mumbai, the company said. Following this, there will be a "rapid rollout" of the stores across key neighbourhoods and commercial neighbourhoods in Greater Mumbai.

"Reliance Retail Ventures Limited ("RRVL"), through its wholly owned subsidiary, 7-India Convenience Retail Limited, has entered into a master franchise agreement with 7-Eleven, Inc. ("SEI") for the launch of 7-Eleven convenience stores in India," RRVL said in a statement.

RRVL is the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani-Led Reliance Industries.

RRVL's announcement comes days after Future Group said it had terminated its agreement with 7-Eleven Inc, citing the inability to "meet the target of opening stores and payment of franchisee fees".

Close

Related stories

Isha Ambani, Director, RRVL, said, "At Reliance, we pride ourselves in offering the best to our customers and we are proud to bring 7-Eleven, the globally trusted convenience store, to India. 7-Eleven is among the most iconic global brands in the convenience retail landscape. The new pathways we build together with SEI will offer Indian customers greater convenience and choices within their own neighborhoods."

"India is the second largest country in the world and has one of the fastest-growing economies. It’s an ideal time for the largest convenience retailer in the world to make our entry into India" said SEI President and Chief Executive Officer Joe DePinto.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Reliance Industries
first published: Oct 7, 2021 08:31 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.