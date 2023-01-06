Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, Siliguri

Representative image

Telecom operator Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G services in four more cities - Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri. With this, 72 cities in India are now equipped with Jio True 5G services.

The launch widens Jio True 5G coverage in Madhya Pradesh, close to unveiling of major events such as the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Invest MP – Global Investor Summit at Indore.

With the launch, Reliance Jio has now become the first and the only operator in Madhya Pradesh to launch 5G services across all prominent cities of the state, including Bhopal and Indore. Jio is also the only operator to launch 5G services in Ludhiana.

Users in these cities will be invited to the Jio welcome offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting from January 6.

"Jio True 5G will equip people in these states with infinite growth opportunities in the areas of tourism, manufacturing, SMEs, e-governance, education, healthcare, agriculture, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, and IT," a Jio spokespersion said.

Jio plans to launch 5G services across cities and towns in India by the end of December 2023.

